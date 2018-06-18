Rancho Cotate HS Student of the month May

18 Rancho Cotate High School students were awarded Student of the Month for the month of May. They were treated to a luncheon sponsored by the RCHS Associated Student Body class and the College and Career Center and all received certificates for their achievements. Individual teachers nominated students based not just on superior academic achievement, but marked improvement in academics, behavior, attendance and attitude. RCHS Students of the month include: Dianna Santorineos, Felipe Ruiz, Andrew Lopez, Derek O'Gorman, Raul Jimenez Osorno, Abigail Mitchell, Alexandria Reagan, Isabella Guitierrezz Aguirre, Angie Jimenez, Vanessa Preciado Gonzalez, Kasandra Ortega Martinez, Andrew Nichols, Darius Naro, Alex Hernandez Larios, Brooke Maytorena, Rain Hanners, Alexandra Sandoval and Kiley Peterson. Also pictured is ASB Morale Commissioner, Kanoa Lua, who high-fived all nominees as they received their certificates.

Photo courtesy of Jessica Holman