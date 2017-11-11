Rancho Cotate Cougars fall to Cardinal Newman after close game

By: JC Newman

In the league championship game Saturday night, the Rancho Cotate Cougars confronted the Cardinal Newman Cardinals, eventually falling to the Cardinals with a final score of 34-27. The rival teams’ top standings and shared contention for the win made for a not-so-silent promise that this would be a very good game.

No one could confidently predict who would take the prize. Packed stadiums raucous with devotion poised on either side of the field, local media (and rumor has it) curious reps from ESPN and the NFL all stood on the sidelines in anticipation of an exciting Saturday night and the best high school football has to offer. This promise was fully honored as they watched touchdown answered by touchdown nearly to the final whistle.

The Cardinals led by #7, Beau Barrington, started off the touchdown tradeoffs topped by #16, Matt Nielson’s field goal to lay down a first quarter score. The Cougars with #3, Jake Simmons at the center of the huddle answered with the retaliatory touchdown halfway through the second quarter and punctuated by kicker #45, Andrew Alfaro Jr., took the score to 7-7. Then, at 7:06 in the second quarter and after a failed drive by the Cardinals, the Cougars worked a brief drive that ended with a long spiral that was run into the end zone and good kick for: 14-7.

Just a few minutes later, with 3:06 left in the second, a steady drive led Newman to their next touchdown. The kick was good making the score 14-14.

In the last minutes of the second, Simmons ran the ball for the first down, setting the Cougars in solid position for their third and successful touchdown. But the kick was outside the verticals, to set the score at 20-14. Given the back and forth thus far, the bad kick indicated a crucial factor. With only 1:03 left in the fourth, Cardinal Newman ran in another touchdown to bring the board to 20-20. Shouts from Rancho’s sidelines, “Block it! Block it!” flooded the formation and Newman’s field goal attempt was batted hard to the ground by #21, a five foot nine Cyrus Hernandez, leaving the scores even at 20-20 and it was still anyone’s game.

At 55 seconds left in the half, Simmons commandeering the ball and efforts to get the ball off for a bump in the score to set up the second half with the lead is taken down with a “pig pile” sack. It looked like half the Cardinals defense was on Simmons’ back. After a Newman timeout, Simmons again ran the ball with a few yards gain and at the next play, let the final twenty-five seconds run down to end the half with a tie game, 20-20.

The competition was even the entire second half and an exercise in anxiety management as the score remained 20-20 until the last four minutes of the game. Despite a 50-yard run bringing the Cougars to the Cardinal ten, Rancho’s next touchdown would have to wait. And on Newman’s next drive, Barrington faked the hand-off and the ball was carried into the end zone. Kick was good and the score tipped over to the Cardinals at 27-20.

A long punt into the end-zone by Matt Nielson sets the Cougars up for their return drive at the twenty. Another fake hand-off and Simmons ran the ball to get the first down at their own 29-yard line. A long third down pass attempt got intercepted – sending reflexed groans and cheers from the sides. But the fourth down would have led to a punt anyway, making the interception of no more consequence than an unfavorable entry on Simmons’ stats as no score resulted from the Cardinal’s next drive.

After a scoreless period on either side, at 3:56 in the fourth quarter, Simmons faked the snap and ran the ball, unchallenged, the final twenty yards. The kick was good to once again tie the score 27-27.

The final four minutes had everyone on their feet. It was still anyone’s game.

The kick to Newman’s receiver was short to Rancho’s 30-yard line. You could chew the tension like a tough steak when a penalty flag was thrown at a nervous Rancho sideline for encroaching on the field.

2:57 was left in the fourth, third down and 6 – Newman ball. The runner was stopped before he could do much more than take a step. The clock was winding down and it was looking like a possible overtime scenario. As each team sets up another leg cramp stops the clock. Then the first of three remaining time outs for Rancho is called and the field regroups. The third down play at the 5-yard line by Rancho is a “Quarterback Sneak,” putting them at the three. But Cardinal Newman denied the touchdown and with 1:18 left in the game, Rancho had to punt the ball.

Newman took barely any time off the clock before the deciding play and with 1:10 remaining picked off another touchdown and with the extra point took the lead, 34-27.

Much can happen with less time on the clock and the remaining minute four was an unrelenting battle on both sides. Rancho fought gallantly but suffering a series of plays with no results: another sack, the lack of a receiver and a missed pass. For the first time the stadium took a breath as Cardinal Newman took the final albeit symbolic possession of the ball. They kneeled out the final 19 seconds and claimed the League Championship, 34-27.

The Cougars may have been denied the league title but will compete in the Division Playoffs, entering with proud standings of 8/1 Overall, 4/1 League. You can watch them play in the NCS/Les Schwab Tires Football Championships, Division 3 tournament Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at Rancho Cotate High School.