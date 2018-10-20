Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ

News
October 20, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Frightful, fun, free Halloween activities Public invited to give input on Downtown RP Site Scrappers Steal Win New interim superintendent Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest Big changes to big project in Rohnert Park Cotati approves tree lighting Students at University Elementary discussing the labyrinth R P Foundation gives grants to NOAH and Petaluma Bounty The Cougars defeat the Jaguars at homecoming RP local, Petri Alva, 14, a nationally recognized athlete Seawolves serve up a victory 3.0 quake shakes Rohnert Park Cardinals rout Cougars Fire storm anniversary Arrests and charges target Apple stores It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again Annie Rasmussen Celebration of Life Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP Lowerys help with campaign Cotati residents decry lack of enforcement Spreckels and Alchemia connects community RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Another tough break for roller derby RP fireworks to be added to agenda Busy night for RP City Council Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program The biggest little parade in the U.S.A. celebrates the 4th It’s not quite tennis, nor is it pickle ball, but rather something in between. SweetPea celebrates 31 years Football in full swing, 3rd win Cotati votes opposition to oil leases 3.0 quake shakes RP Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open 98 cited in traffic enforcement program RP Public Safety report card Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Enjoying ribs A seed of thought grows into a peace garden: Burton garden completed RP residents provide input in police chief search Imitating major leaguers A taste of nostalgia – Penngrove’s Power Up! Event RP’s new interim police chief Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Police officers inspect inside of car Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years Kid’s Day Parade celebrates our hometown heroes March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Kids and firefighters compete in RP Cougars slay Dragons Rohnert Park Bike & Pedestrian Committee adds new member How to help victims of wildfires Plan approved for Station Ave. park Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery New principals 2018-2019 SMART celebrates a year of service Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Office of Civil Rights agreement closes investigation of special ed complaint Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Supply giveaways lend a hand to families RP to host community forum for public safety director search Search still on for A&L Market robbery suspect A unique university for dogs: Bergin University makes Hatchery and Green Mill buildings its new home RP waits to make update to emergency alert system SSU names new police chief International students continue to flock to SSU’s Language Institute RP Health Center celebrates anniversary

Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ

  • Charlie Gomez, drum major for the Rancho Cotate marching band, leads his band onto the field during their Field Show & BBQ fundraiser. The band and the choirs performed at their fundraiser which was held at Cougar Stadium on Saturday. Money raised helps provide equipment, etc., for the band and will help to get the band to Disneyland so they can play and march down Main Street. Jane Peleti

By: Lanny Lowery
October 19, 2018

The Rancho Cotate High School choir and band are at it again:  raising money so that they can take their great sound somewhere.  This time they will spread their joyous music to the greatest little kingdom on earth, Disneyland.

Tim Decker, the Rancho maestro, bandleader, and choir director since 2005, wants to raise the money to send these young musicians to Anaheim.  There the band will march down the most famous Main Street in America.  The choir will perform in a show.  And both groups will make recordings in the Disneyland Studio.  The students will have a professionally recorded memory of their sounds and this wonderful trip.

Why the fundraiser?  Many people just assume that the school district pays for these musical trips. Not so, not one cent comes from district funds.  Over the years, fundraisers, contributions by boosters, and donations by parents and music lovers have sent the elite marching band and well known choir to such places as Carnegie Hall (March of 2014), Washington D.C. for the rededication of the Lincoln Memorial (2010), and many times to the John Wooden Basketball Tournament in southern California.  All of these exciting trips have been paid for by fundraisers and donations.

Saturday’s event, deviously miscalled a barbeque, actually offered tacos from Los Tres Chilis, owned by the family of band alumni Carlos Guiterrez.  The dish included beans and rice and agua frescas.  The band and choir also performed to a sold out audience of two hundred supporters and music lovers. One other fundraiser for this trip is happening throughout the month of October.  Members of the music department are selling Kozlowski pies.

 Future band and choir performances will offer would be donors the opportunity to contribute to this trip.  Both the choir and the band will perform at the December 1st tree lighting ceremony in Rohnert Park.  Later in December, musicians will perform at the Mark Pippin Bike Giveaway.  The traditional winter concert will be held at the Rancho Cotate Multiuse Room at 7 P.M. on December 11th and December 13th.

Community contributions to band and choir trips have been a tradition since the 1970s, when the band made its first trip to Washington D.C..  Rohnert Park and Cotati have always supported our young music makers.  More fundraisers will be announced soon.

 