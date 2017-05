Rancho 2017 top 20

Scholarships made possible by generous donors

Rancho Cotate High School honored their Top 20 Seniors, Elizabeth Kouch, Amanda Palmigiano, Courtney Barbato, Kevin Todt, Emily Tinoco, Kylina Aliotti, Tracey Nguyen, Brittney Scardina, Alyssa Tripp, Charlene Souza, Alyssa Anderson, Tommy Le, Anthony Milani, Brianna Vallejos, Tyler Van Guilder, Taylor DelSanto, Wesley Rhodes, Nick Mesagno, Dana Harrison and Cameron Hinman, with a dinner and awards ceremony Thursday, May 4 at St. Elizabeth Seton Church. Each student received a $250 scholarship made possible by generous donors: Bay Equity Home Loans, Roger Farah, Leffler and Janice Brown, Central Valley Environmental, The Codding Foundation, Craig Davis, D.D.S, M.S.D, Custom Housing Systems, Downtown Autobody, James T. Henley, D.D.S. and John D. Mann, D.D.S., Larry, Karyn and Meagan Pulley, Les Schwab Tires, James and Mary Panttaja, Jamie Sahouria, D.D.S, M.S., Dr. Armen Kupelian, D.D.S., R.J. Mechanical, Rogers Management, Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association, Salud Chiropractic, Sharon Harrison, Sonomation IPCS, William Sheryl Stoughton, The Driving Connection, Wine Country Smiles, Dr. Lyle Yee, Wright Contracting and Mark Davis.

