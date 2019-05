Dante Johnson, a 2018 graduate of Rancho Cotate High School, battles against members of the girls’ team to get down the field. The varsity lacrosse girls and boys played against each other at Cougar Stadium Wed., May 1. After playing against each other for a while, they mixed the teams up and played Blue against Red. In addition to the varsity players, coaches, alumni and youth lacrosse players joined in on the fun and played on the teams.

Photo by Jane Peleti