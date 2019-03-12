Ranch News-May 2010

By: Irene Hilsendager

Students of Rancho Cotate High School received a taste of democracy Tues., April 20. Student body elections for the next school year were held in the gym during fourth period. Each class was assigned a certain time and precinct at which they would receive a ballot. Once completed the students would return the ballot to a box in the center of the gym. “It’s like the American voting process,” said Ms. Holman, the advisor of Rancho’s Associated Student Body (ASB), who coordinated the event.

Previous to the election, presidential candidates Anthony Hickling and Emma Davis (both juniors and current representatives of ASB) competed with catchy slogans, posters, stickers, candy and T-shirts. During the morning following the election, the winner (Anthony) was announced to the school.

The entire event was well planned and organized. The voting process of the election was exciting and good practice for students who are essentially future voters of America.