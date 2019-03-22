Raley’s agrees to settlement

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch announced that Raley’s Supermarkets have agreed to a $350,000 settlement. This will resolve a lawsuit that alleged that Raley’s chain illegally sold baby food formula and over-the-counter medications that were past their expiration dates.

According to Ravitch’s office, the lawsuit stemmed from the investigation by four different county district attorneys that expired products were found on store shelves in Santa Clara, Shasta, Sacramento and Sonoma Counties and conducted the investigations during the summer of 2017.

The DA’s office said Raley’s were cooperative and responsive when told of the investigation. Raley’s was ordered to pay a total of $350,000 in civil penalties, costs and restitution and removed any of the covered products.