Rains should unleash the edible mushrooms

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen’s Report

The latest rains should provide enough moisture to awaken the early, edible mushrooms. My trip to Salt Point last week was, as always, fun and beautiful.

The deep coastal forest is almost church like, quiet with tall redwoods and a soft bed of leaves. The problem was the choir didn’t show up, the choir being Golden Chanterelle and a few edible Russula. With several inches of water in the coastal forest drenching the ground, we may even find the delicious Amanita and, dare I say it, Boletus species.

With more rain, cold, rain and cold we will see the next delights that the rain promises for late fall – the exotic Candy Cap, the mysterious Matsutaki and the elusive Lepiota. All are a delight to find, some are a delight to eat, but danger lurks in some of our fungal beauties. If you desire to learn more about the fungal world, contact the local mushroom club; Sonoma County Mycological Assn. aka. SOMA on the web at wwwsomamushrooms.org. It is great family fun tromping around in the woods this time of year, and you’ll be alone, save for other fungiphiles.

Winter camping

At the Sportsmen’s supply store last week, the father son team of James Zappelli and Robert (age 6) were filling their cart with great stuff for coastal camping. Dad said, “We love to camp on the coast in the winter. The ocean is beautiful and the winds can be calm in the afternoon. The summer hoards are gone and we have the beaches to ourselves.”

Now that is the true outdoor spirit. Dad said they like the west side camp on Bodega Bay.

A very helpful, beautiful clerk Audra Smith pointed out the many wonders of their new store.

She said, “We don’t do golf, bowling or things with balls or bikes. We’re all about the sportsman and sportswoman.” Where has she been all my life? The hot sheet posted on the wall confirmed the information from last week, sea run salmon and rock fishermen are doing great.

Getting decoys ready

The rains excited the nimrod (shotgun) hunters, and they are tuning up their duck calls, decoys and inspecting their waders for pin holes. Turkey hunters are hot to trot this year, as the spring rains brought tons of new birds. They might find a place at your Thanksgiving table this year. There may still be time to register your child in a special ‘junior’ hunt this fall.

My son was selected for a Lake Sonoma turkey hunt and bagged two pheasants in a special hunt for next fall. Now his girls are 10 and 3, a bit early for a shotgun but grandpa will be on the job training them for the field. There will be no time for thinking about boys, right?

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.