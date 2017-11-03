News
November 3, 2017
Rainbow and Golis Park playground replacements project

November 3, 2017
City of Rohnert Park is requesting a neighborhood input for this project

The City of Rohnert Park is requesting input from members of the community who frequent both Rainbow and Golis Park playgrounds. As part of the Fiscal Year 2017-18 capital improvement budget, the city council allocated $240,000 for the replacement of the five to 12- year- old playgrounds at each park and the two to five year old playground at Golis Park. Through a matching grant program offered through Game Time, Inc., the city has the opportunity to purchase up to $480,000 worth of equipment with installation for the allocated amount of $240,000. 

Community Services staff will be at Rainbow and Golis Parks Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 to 11 a.m. with art boards depicting each option. During this time, the community is invited to participate in a survey to select their design of choice. Those unable to attend at the park may complete an online survey which will open November 4 at 12 noon and be available until Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. by visiting http://bit.ly/2yYxeJ4. 

Public input will be considered and a final recommendation by the Parks and Recreation Commission will be given at a special meeting Nov. 7. That recommendation will be carried forward to the city council for final approval at its regular meeting Nov. 28. Information regarding the date and time for the special Parks and Recreation Commission meeting will be posted no later than Nov. 6, 2017 at 5 p.m. on the city’s website at www.rpcity.org.