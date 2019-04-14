Rain does not stop Credo softball

By: Lanny Lowery

The Credo Gryphon and the St. Vincent de Paul Mustangs scored a combined 21 runs as the teams played most of the seven innings in the rain. Mon., Apr. 12, at Mustangs’ all-weather softball field, the Mustangs defeated the Gryphons 12-9.

These division competitors sent their aces to the mound. Both pitchers, Mustang Sophia Skubic and Gryphon Maya Weigel-Murphy, giving their very best efforts, found the wet ball difficult to hold and handle. The game’s slowness, caused by the constant need to dry balls, never allowed either starter to work at a steady pace and settle into their accustomed grooves.

Gryphon Caryln Laughlin led off the game with a bunt single. After two were down, Maya Weigel-Murphy knocked Laughlin in and then she scored on a fielder’s choice. In the bottom of the first, Alyssa Smith, with the bases loaded, sent two runners home to tie the score.

In the top of the second, the Gryphons added four more runs to take the lead at 6-2. The Mustangs were held scoreless in their half of the second as the rain threatened to end the game. After several minutes delay, the third began as the Mustangs quickly retired the Gryphons. The Mustangs put four runs on the scoreboard in its half of the third to once again tie the score.

After singling in the bottom of the fourth, Alyssa Smith moved to second and third on wild pitches. Maddy DeLaMontanya’s hit drove her home as the Mustangs took a one run lead, 7-6. Neither team scored in the fifth.

Three consecutive runners reached base for Credo in the top of the sixth. Then Weigel-Meyer connected and cleared the bases. The Gryphon led 9-7.

In the bottom frame, Alessandro Ditizio followed hits by DeLaMontanya and Sarah Sarlatte to tie the game once again. Then the last three runners scored and St. Vincent de Paul had a 12-9 advantage.

Mustang starting pitcher Sophia Skubic acted the part of her own closer as she dispensed with the last three Gryphon hitters quickly in the seventh.

Henry Sarlatte, assistant Mustang coach, commended all the girls on both sides as they relentlessly played through the rain. A player and coach for many seasons, Sarlatte reported that he had never seen a game where the rain had been so persistent. Pitches were difficult to control and fielding the slick ball on the slippery surface was no less challenging.

Expect a much different game in two weeks as these teams face off in Rohnert Park. Skubic and Weigel-Murphy, both excellent pitchers, will be on their game when weather conditions permit the rematch on natural turf.

Next up for Credo is a non-conference game with Santa Rosa Fri., Apr. 12 while St. Vincent de Paul faces Upper Lake at home Fri., Apr. 12.