Sports
March 12, 2019
More Stories
Racing begins March 9th

March 8, 2019

Early March in the Sonoma Valley means one thing at Sonoma Raceway. The 24 Hours of LEMONS is back for the first of their two visits per year to Sonoma Raceway. 24 Hours of LEMONS is an endurance racing series for cars costing less than 500 dollars not including required safety equipment for the car and drivers.Anyone can participate, drivers only need to have a valid drivers license to race. Spectators are welcome and can walk in the paddock and look at the cars up close. Racing starts Saturday morning March 9th and resumes Sunday the 10th.

Photo by Cliff Mills