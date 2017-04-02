Rabbit lovers must attend Sonoma County ‘Bunfest’

By: Mickey Zeldes

Are you a rabbit aficionado? Considering adding a bunny to your household? Love watching these fur balls binky? Curious about these little lagomorphs (and what “binky” means)? Want to learn more about them? Then this event is for you.

The Animal Shelter League is hosting the first Sonoma County Bunfest. Actually, we did it once before but that was more than a decade ago, so it’s time to resurrect this event. Given that rabbits are the third most common species received at shelters and that they are often the “underdog” at many shelters in terms of resources expended and promotions, we figured it was time they got a day of their own.

The action will all take place on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Burton Avenue Recreation Center. It’s a free event open to the public and a great opportunity to get up close and personal with rabbits of every size, color and breed. Several shelters and organizations will be there with adoptable bunnies looking to win your heart and a home. Come even if you just want to pet some of these adorable critters; it never hurts to learn about a new subject.

A great lineup of experts will share their knowledge and answer questions starting with Anne Martin, Executive Director of the House Rabbit Society at 11:30 a.m., speaking about “Top 10 Tips on How to Make a Bunny Happy,” followed at 12:30 p.m. with a talk about “The Importance of Rescue” with Marcy Berman, Founder and Executive Director of SaveABunny. The final speaker, Dr. Karlton Pfann of Brandner Veterinary Hospital will discuss “Common Medical Issues and Care” at 1:30 p.m. All talks are free and no registration is needed.

Along with all this cuteness and education will be an opportunity to buy unique toys and treats as well as fresh hay at the bunny boutique area. Come hungry! Tasty lunch treats will be available for purchase from Muir’s Tea Room and you can buy your Easter candy from Sjaak’s Organic Chocolates. There will be a raffle and free prizes, too.

Flyers are available at the shelter if you can post one at your work and join our e-mail list on our website to get an invitation to the event that you can share with your friends. Check out the event website for more details at www.sonomacountybunfest.com and be sure to mark your calendar now so you don’t miss this special opportunity to get immersed in rabbits. They are such sweet, undemanding little pets – they really deserve more than just a day!

Upcoming events

• “Get Them Back Home” campaign: Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. Free pet ID tags and a backup microchips are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wednesday 1-6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday 1-5:30 p.m.; and Sunday 1-4:30 p.m.

• Fix-it clinics: Free spay and neuters for cats and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 pounds) are available for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.