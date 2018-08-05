RP’s new interim police chief

City of Rohnert Park PRESS RELEASE

Rohnert Park, CA (August 1, 2018) – The City of Rohnert Park today announced that the City has selected respected law enforcement official Jeffrey D. Weaver to lead the Department of Public Safety as Interim Director, starting later in August.

Mr. Weaver served as Chief of Police for the City of Sebastopol, in Sonoma County, for 13 years before he retired in November 2017. He served that department for a total of 29 years, in various positions, after starting as a Patrol Officer in 1989. Weaver is the longest serving police chief in Sonoma County history.

“I am very pleased to welcome Jeff Weaver to the City of Rohnert Park,” City Manager Darrin Jenkins said. “Chief Weaver has a reputation for incredibly high moral and ethical values and strong leadership. He served as a Board Member of the California Police Chiefs Association for five years, and was honored as Sonoma County Officer of the Year in 1997 and Sebastopol Officer of the Year in 1994 and 1999.”

In addition, Mr. Weaver has spent the past 25 years teaching at the Santa Rosa Junior College Public Safety Training Center in Windsor, where students study to become police officers and deputy sheriffs, and where Chief Weaver is serving as Co-Director of the Modular Basic Police Academy.

Mr. Weaver has a Bachelor of Science degree from California State University, Sacramento, and an Associate of Science Degree from Santa Rosa Junior College.

Prior to his retirement as chief in Sebastopol, the Sonoma West Times and News wrote in October 2017, “Weaver has left many lasting impressions on the members of his community throughout his tenure, including his officers. His work ethic and dedication to leading a life with integrity, honesty and kindness has transcended into the police department.”

The City will hire Mr. Weaver to replace Brian Masterson, who plans to retire from his position as Public Safety Director in late August.