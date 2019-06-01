RP’s 36th annual fishing derby

Community
June 1, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Eureka! Students strike gold! Rancho Cotate High School students for May Monte Vista Spring Fling Inaugural construction trades training class prepares to graduate Community Events Calendar May 31, 2019 through June 13, 2019 Volunteer's Corner Educator Friedland retires after 35 years Flags are a beautiful sight Mayors challenge Cougars Two teachers receive the Lou Colby award Tech High athletic awards ceremony An invitation to the Peace garden dedication Community Events Calendar May 24, 2019 through June 6, 2019 Volunteer's Corner Cotati Chamber hosts music festival Tech elects new student body for year 2019-20 An invitation to attend “Avenue of Flags” Jones receives proclamation Woolery loves a clean environment RP seeking applicants for leadership program Today’s children, Tomorrow’s leaders Hub Cyclery celebrates another year Making Rohnert Park age friendly Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018 Community Events Calendar January 11, 2019 through January 24, 2019 Librarian Kleban retires Let’s talk Turkey Recipes sought for B’nai Israel cookbook Duckett all set to install tile Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018 Community Events Calendar December 28, 2018 through January 10, 2019 Welcome to a new year of reading and writing Sweetman explains expo Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018 Local author donates to Wildfire Relief Charities LIME Foundation partners with local organization Community Events Calendar May 17, 2019 through May 30, 2019 Gore in tune Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25 Over 100 volunteers wrapping toys Community Events Calendar January 4, 2019 through January 17, 2019 Color is fun JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber Homeless veterans receive greatest gift Volunteer's Corner A library luncheon becomes a birthday party RP Expressway improvements Remo is ready for dessert SSU’s Sakaki names Griffin-Desta as new Chief of Staff Haute Flash takes the stage Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau A day at Thomas Page Academy Elves clowning around Burton Recreation Center gets a new look Rotary clubs of Rancho Cotati and Rohnert Park are hosting the dedication of a Peace Park Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 Pastis visits the Ranch A Cotati home has the Christmas spirit 2nd Annual Sweethearts Fairytale Dance Cal Ripken celebrates opening day Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community Free Advance Care Planning workshop Jan. 15 SSU Outreach and events coordinator changes Cycle Without Limits in action again at SSU Happiest sprint on the planet Cotati’s early morning breakfast Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals Enrollment event at SC airport Would you make a great foster parent? RCHS ‘sold out’ crab feed Tech. upgrade for Cotati sewers/water Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8 Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018 Rohnert Park students to learn bike safety Genealogy library hosts open house in Santa Rosa NorCal Honor Band accepts Analy High School musicians Rancho’s Top Twenty Dinner: a fifty-one-year tradition CPI North Bay fire recovery Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive American Sign Language and police departments Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar January 18, 2019 through January 31, 2019 Community Events Calendar February 1, 2019 through February 14, 2019 Ranger retires after 36 years Photography Show Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree The work behind “The Art of Resistance” SRS has affordable family concert, Jan. 27, 3 p.m. RP Health Center ensures all children in school district receive dental care Volunteer's Corner Volunteer’s Corner Community Events Calendar May 10, 2019 through May 23, 2019 Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018 A Veteran remembers Veterans SSU to buy 90-unit Petaluma complex for workforce housing Decker waves the baton at a concert Richard Crane fourth graders harness the wind Collaborating Together for Peace May the 4th be with you at La Plaza Park It takes a village to honor its past Veterans story Mark Weston Volunteer's Corner Young accepts ‘prez’ of the RP Historical Society Community Events Calendar December 21, 2018 through January 3, 2019 Local nonprofit to host Santa Rosa fundraiser for homeless veterans Hansel receives honorary doctorate A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day Veterans Day 2018, Rick Norman Community Events Calendar November 23, 2018 through December 13, 2018 A lighter, brighter Cotati Vandalism at Gold Ridge Community Center Community Events Calendar December 14, 2018 through December 27, 2018 Community Events Calendar January 25, 2019 through February 7, 2019 Community Events Calendar March 29, 2019 through April 11, 2019 Volunteer's Corner Discrimination and bullying in our schools Volunteer City of Cotati offers Thanksgiving week fun for kids Saving on energy and giving youth jobs DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar February 8, 2019 through February 21, 2019 Cotati chicken BBQ returns Race volunteers and DJ needed Annual senior art show RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 30 years for Danny's vacuum shop Volunteer’s corner Home Instead partners with local businesses Large affordable housing project breaks ground in Rohnert Park Is your Carbon Monoxide detector chirping? Volunteer’s Corner RP celebrates “I Heart RP” Feb. 10 Volunteer's Corner I can do it! Exposición anual de arte para personas mayores Backpack drive event this Sunday Who you going to call? Adapting to the weather changes SC Public Library Foundation needs directors Athena sits in ‘artsy’ Cotati Community Events Calendar December 7, 2018 through December 20, 2018 Cotati hosts award dinner Volunteer's Corner Free care planning workshop Credo’s Dolcini power rowing to Portland Free, fun, family activities, Sat. SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018 Multiple Commission, Committee and Board appointive terms expire Dec. 2018 – We have seats to fill! Community Events Calendar November 30 through December 20 Volunteer's Corner Coffee with Cotati cops ‘Just Between Friends’ mega kids’ event Creative Sonoma supports artists impacted by fires Everything bunny in Rohnert Park Cotati Rotary hosts first Humanitarian award Walk the labyrinth in D park Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 SAY launches One Cold Night Devil Pups set a new goal Celebrate the holiday season responsibly  Tips for a Grinchless holiday season Church of the Oaks crab feed Feb. 8-9 Miss SC Scholarship competition Local winner at art show Bailey So. Co. Woman of the Year Credo High School to speak at WE conference So. Co. Community Dev. Commission seeks equity in housing Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Staying safe on our local trails North Bay Construction Corps receives statewide recognition Don’t be a victim of a charity scam Be a resource for fire survivors Poetry Out Loud Sonoma County contest Community Events Calendar March 1, 2019 through March 14, 2019 Rancho Cotate Varsity Girls Basketball receives recognition The “Disney” concert in the TAG building Community Events Calendar April 19, 2019 through May 2, 2019 La Comisión de Desarrollo Comunitario del Condado de Sonoma Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students Annual Sonoma County hunger index: 1/3 of residents went hungry in 2017 Volunteer's Corner Fun-filled Cotati stroll Celebrate Black History Month Heavy rain takes toll on drivers Transgender Day of Visibility Community Events Calendar April 5, 2019 through April 18, 2019 Volunteer's Corner SOMO Village vibrant with painted faces and bling Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Sonoma County reads ‘Kindred’ Be a resource for fire survivors STEM at SSU Community Events Calendar February 15, 2019 through February 28, 2019 Japanese Internment Remembrance Day Credo students demand strong environmental action Coffee with a Cop  Free family bicycling workshop Learn about water-wise gardening this weekend Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 A warm day with dancing and good food Community Events Calendar November 16, through December 6, Volunteers needed to ring a bell Volunteer's Corner Volunteer's Corner  Senior art show registration for artists age 60+ One Planet Youth Summit and Credo High School United Way ensuring community gets fair share in 2020 census RCRPC hosted Annual Community Award night Rancho Cotate HS students for the month of April- Perseverance Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Rotary District 5130 provides multiple fire relief grants A New Coalition: Forming alliances for barn owls Grand opening at Acme Burger Penngrove buries time capsule Volunteer's Corner Libraries = strong communities Community Events Calendar May 3, 2019 through May 16, 2019 Seniors are targets for telescammers CTE Foundation invests in local schools Our invisible but critical water source Future leaders of the community Rohnert Park Democratic Club Free job fair matches local employers and job seekers TAG building ribbon-cutting/dedication ceremony Creating a teacher recruitment and retention plan K/1 students to present a jobs and business expo SSU named one of the nation’s “Most promising places to work” Community Events Calendar February 22, 2019 through March 7, 2019 Mayor Belforte reads at Monte Vista A new student center in RP Nor Cal Aging, Disability and Advocacy Expo Transgender march and rally RP Easter egg hunt Volunteer's Corner New Entrepreneur in residence at Sonoma State University Sonoma County STEAM Showcase Transgender day in the square Apply to represent So County’s older adults Community Events Calendar March 22, 2019 through April 4, 2019 McLea’s receives AAA banner SonomaFi coming to local libraries Letter carriers stamp out hunger Cross and Crown celebrates 50th Anniversary Monthly CalFresh benefits to arrive March 1 Community Events Calendar March 15, 2019 through March 28, 2019 SSU to screen ‘Big Sonia’ to honor Holocaust and Genocide survivors Volunteer's Corner Showing off their talents Creative Grants for Summer Arts Youth Programs Explore foster parenting talk Feb. 25 Cross and Crown Church reaches the big 50 Looking through the glass at Arch’s for 55 years Senior center prom Community Events Calendar April 12, 2019 through April 25, 2019 Paparazzi day... Let the egg hunt begin… Crew does a fine job It’s “American” History Volunteer's Corner SSU to sign landmark commitment to sustainability Volunteer's Corner SSU takes top honors at United Nations conference Clover Sonoma supports free concerts for youth Residents give high marks to Cotati living Event volunteers needed Free LGBT awareness training for caregivers RCHS Guard and drumline competition Sgt. Thompson named So. Co. bike commuter of the year SSU Library presents ‘Alchemia’ exhibit Community Events Calendar March 8, 2019 through March 21, 2019 Art students big on art Space for reflection Community Events Calendar April 26, 2019 through May 9, 2019 Volunteer's Corner Rancho Cotati Rotary Club visited Thomas Page Academy Artists showing off their works Join us on Easter Sunday Caregivers offered free awareness training The Rohnert Park Sister City Committee is in full swing Parkour Speed competition Volunteer's Corner

RP’s 36th annual fishing derby

  • Catching the first fish at the 36th Annual Rohnert Park Fishing Derby wasn't enough for Emily Hansen, 7, she wanted to continue fishing in hopes of catching more fish. Emily loves to fish and was excited to participate in the fishing derby that was held at Roberts Lakes Sat., May 25. Photo by Jane Peleti

By: Lanny Lowery
May 31, 2019

A beautiful, sun filled Saturday morning, May 25, saw a few hundred Rohnert Park families line the western and southern shores of Roberts Lake.  Two hundred kids registered to participate in the 36th Annual Rohnert Park Fishing Derby.

An age-old story of grandparents and parents helping children rig their fishing poles in anticipation of the 8 o’clock hour that would kick off the two-hour event.   Alfonzo Domingues gave pointers to his grandson, Christian who attends Evergreen, about how to clear his line.  Domingues loves spending time fishing with his grandson.

On the southern shore, Rancho Cotate’s Angela Scardina watched with her husband, Craig, as their daughter Isabella, a ten-year-old student at Monte Vista waited patiently with line in the water to catch her first fish of the day.  Isabella wanted to celebrate her father’s birthday at Roberts Lake because “Dad loves to fish.”

The family affair goes far beyond the contestants.  Organizer Ken Zschach, who has run the derby since 2003, had his wife, Lawrence Jones teacher Jill Zschach, working the registration booth assisted by daughter Rachael, recent SSU graduate, and son Craig, a science major at SSU, along with sister-in-law Angela and niece Amber.  Zschach credits his family and many friends for putting on this event.  “Overall, I couldn’t do this event without all my great sponsors and volunteers.  If it weren’t for my family and friends, I wouldn’t be able to put on this event.”

Important to add, the derby is privately funded and depends on its many sponsors.  It takes about $5k to support each derby.  At least 20 donors contribute $250 each to make this event happen.

Zschach, a local realtor, took time to explain the event and its history.  It began in the mid 1980s and continued without a glitch for the next 26 years.  In 2010, Fish and Wildlife was sued for fish eating the red and yellow-legged frogs.  Zschach was not cleared to stock the lake unless he could prove that no such frogs lived in Roberts Lake.  He would need a certified wildlife biologist, at the cost of $20k to clear the lake.  

Zschach then tells the story of how the Community Voice became his favorite paper as it printed his article which said, “I hope one of your readers is a certified wildlife biologist who wants to help kids.”  Zschach, less than seven hours after the paper came out, received a call from Brian Pittman, a certified biologist.  Pittman offered to sit for free on the lake for 40 hours, 20 at night, to determine that no such frogs inhabited Roberts Lake.  Zschach told me, “We have the derby today because of Brian and the Community Voice.”

Zschach handed me a light blue t-shirt that shows a fish happily jumping out of the lake as a boy in a red baseball cap smiles while watching his line.  The shirt, designed by Abigail Willson, proclaims her to be the “Artist of the Year” and cites www.fishing-derby.org as the location of more information about the derby including how to enter for “Artist of the Year” for 2020.

Every kid who catches a fish will receive a medal saying, “I caught a fish at the Rohnert Park Fishing Derby” If it was their first fish ever caught, they receive a certificate saying, “I caught my first fish at the Rohnert Park Fishing Derby” and will include date, size and type of fish.  Zschach wants every kid to remember their first fish because he doesn’t know when he caught his first fish.

The excitement builds around the lake as the nearly 200 entrants are registered and 8 o’clock approached.  Just to the left of the Roberts Lake mini pier, 7-year-old Emily Hansen, using wax worms, makes her first cast.  Parents Tim and Denise watch as a small blue gill strikes Emily’s line.  She pulls up the first fish, weighing one and a half ounces.  Emily remarks, “I feel really good because I have caught the first fish at the derby!”

During the next two hours, kids catch 82 fish, just under one fish every two minutes.  Matteo Gullick caught the biggest fish, a bass weighing 3.18 pounds.  Zschach reports that during his 17 years of running the derby 1,784 fish have been caught.  Most of the fish are caught and released.

A great beginning to the 2019 Memorial Day weekend, the Fishing Derby not only allows a bonding of generations, but it adds to Rohnert Park’s building and keeping of traditions with its own lore.  Who doesn’t love a good fishing story?