RPPS investigating sexual assault

Tues., Aug. 2, a report came to the attention of Rohnert Park Public Safety that a school had reported a young lady telling another student that she had been assaulted along Copeland Creek pathway. The young female said she was walking along the creek path between Snyder Ln. and Country Club Dr. around 10 p.m. Tues. night when she spotted a male following her. She said the man grabbed her and sexually assaulted her on the path and then ran towards Snyder Ln.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20s who was wearing dark clothing with a silver chain hanging from his pants pocket, a tattoo on his left hand and spoke with a heavy accent.

The assault is currently being investigated by Rohnert Park Detectives and anyone with information or has a potential surveillance video of the area is requested to contact Detective Jon Kempf at 707-588-3533. You may also send an email to crimetips@rpcity.org with any information that could assist the department.