RPDPS offers tips on dealing with solicitors

Rohnert Park City Ordinance 9.64.010 regulates individuals/solicitors/peddlers who go door to door and make personal contact with residents for the purpose of selling goods or services. Political and religious activities are exempt from permit requirements.

The City of Rohnert Park requires all peddlers and solicitors to obtain a permit from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety before they go door to door. Obtaining a permit from Rohnert Park Public Safety requires a criminal history check as part of the process.

A few tips about solicitors:

• Posted “No soliciting” signs should be respected by solicitors.

• Solicitors must carry a valid solicitors permit issued by Rohnert Park Public Safety.

• Citizens should treat solicitors like any other stranger, with caution and awareness.

When should you contact the RPDPS?

• If the solicitor becomes confrontational.

• The person does not have a permit from Public Safety.

• Asks personal questions, makes personal statements or makes unusual demands,

• Exhibits strange behavior.

• Makes you feel uncomfortable for any reason.

Anyone with concerns about a solicitor or peddler should call the RPDPS. If possible, obtain a description of the individual so that responding officers can locate and speak with him/her. Always report suspicious activity to the police and call the RPDPS non-emergency line of 584-2600 or in an emergency call 911.