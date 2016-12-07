Health
December 7, 2016
RPDPS blood drive Jan 7

December 9, 2016
The Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety firefighters will be holding their annual Bucket Brigade Blood Drive on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at its Northern Station, located at 5200 Country Club Drive in Rohnert Park.
Potential donors can schedule an appointment by going to  www.bloodheroes.com and click "donate blood" - enter sponsor code RPDPS to include donation with the blood drive.
All who give blood (including whole blood, platelets, plasma, double red cells or other automated donations) during a calendar year are automatically recognized in the “Hero in Me” Donor Rewards Program. 
The program uses Gold, Silver and Bronze recognition levels to offer benefits to donors who give regularly during a calendar year. The program also offers reward points for specific activities; these reward points can be redeemed for thank-you gifts.
 