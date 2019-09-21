RP to vote on protecting open space and preventing sprawl

Free Public Events on Renewing the Rohnert Park Urban Growth Boundary – Measure B

Greenbelt Alliance is sponsoring three free public events in Rohnert Park to educate voters about renewing the city’s Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) with Measure B on the Nov. 5, 2019 election ballot.

Rohnert Park’s UGB has protected critical lands in the area for 20 years and must be renewed by the voters so it doesn’t expire. Read more here: https://www.greenbelt.org/rohnert-park/

Public Forum on UGB and Measure B, Wed., Sept. 25, 6 to 8 p.m., Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library Conference Room, free.

Ride and Roam Rohnert Park Bike Ride, Sun., Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 12 noon Ride with community leaders to tour the city and see how UGB works. Special guest to talk about Copeland Creek! Free. Sign up required: https:// www.greenbelt.org/events/north-bay-bicycle-ride-and-roam-in-rohnert-park/

Rohnert Park UGB Yes on Measure B Campaign Mixer at Sally Tomatoes, Sonoma Mountain Village, Rohnert Park Thurs., Oct. 10, 5 to 7 p.m. Appetizers donated; No- Host Bar, Donations welcome. Free.

Background

Rohnert Park voters established an urban growth boundary (UGB) in 2000 with a 71% “yes” vote.. The City of Rohnert Park will hold a special election on Nov. 5, 2019 to renew the UGB by voting Yes on Measure B. The measure is endorsed by Greenbelt Alliance, Sierra Club, Sonoma County Democratic Party, Rohnert Park Democratic Club.

The UGB is a line around the city that contains development. It protects surrounding open space and farmland from unhealthy sprawl. It has safeguarded Rohnert Park for 20 years and needs to be renewed by the voters to avoid a lapse in protection.

What the UGB Does

Protects Rohnert Park’s open space and rural lands

Protects the environment

Preserves Rohnert Park’s family-oriented community

Prevents sprawl

Costs taxpayers nothing