August 25, 2018
RP to host community forum for public safety director search

By: Irene Hilsendager
August 24, 2018

Join us Monday, Aug. 27 for a Community Forum on the next Public Safety Director from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Community Center located at 5401 Snyder Ln. in Rohnert Park. We will be seeking your input on what you want to see in our next Public Safety Director. Come learn about the city’s recruitment plans and share your thoughts regarding the next leader of our police and fire services.

The collaborative forum will also serve as a way for residents to hear about the city’s recruitment plan for hiring a new public safety director. Council Member Gina Belforte said of the search, “The city’s search for a new public safety director gives us an opportunity to listen to city residents, be innovative in our approach and take steps that respond to residents’ goals and desires.” 

Until a new director is found, Jeffrey D. Weaver, former Sebastopol police chief, will serve as Rohnert Park’s interim chief.