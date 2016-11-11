RP to host Veterans Day program today at Community Center

The City of Rohnert Park will hold its annual Veterans Day program at the Community Center starting at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 11.

Rohnert Park’s Community Band, led by Gary Young, and the Senior Center Vintage Choir will provide patriotic and inspirational numbers during the event.

The Rohnert Park Military Banner Program will present three new banners to be added to the 45 already installed in town. The new honorees are Bryce Bosshard and Stephan Connors, U.S. Air Force and Dominic Padilla, U.S. Coast Guard. All are invited to this tribute to the military veterans.