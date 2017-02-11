RP to conduct survey

Info to be used to improve city

The City of Rohnert Park has released a survey for residents to provide their opinions on a wide variety of city issues, including the quality of life in the city, the quality of city services and desired changes. The survey, titled “5 Minutes for a Better Community,” is available online at www.rpcity.org/survey.

“Issuing this survey for the second consecutive year shows that we highly value our residents’ opinions,” Councilmember Joe Callinan said. “We used the results last year to help set priorities and make decisions, and I expect us to do the same this year. Last year’s survey also showed residents are strongly satisfied with the City’s direction and services, and it will be good to know if they still feel that way.”

Last year, more than 1,000 residents completed the survey; the city hopes for similar input this year.

“We are always looking for ways to hear from our residents,” Councilwoman Gina Belforte said. We’ll be holding a town hall meeting this spring, and are holding meetings with residents and businesses regularly so that we can both explain what we in the City are doing and more importantly here what our residents are thinking. And we follow up with action. This survey is the latest opportunity for residents to communicate with us.”