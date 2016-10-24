RP to celebrate end of Snyder road work

On Saturday, Oct. 1, at the start of the annual Founder’s Day Parade, City of Rohnert Park officials will gather on the southwest corner of Snyder Lane and Rohnert Park Expressway to celebrate the completion of a two-year construction project to enhance Snyder Lane. The ceremony begins at 9:15 a.m.

This complex project involved closing a portion of Snyder Lane for several months at a time in order to install or relocate four separate underground utilities including a deep sanitary sewer, a shallower storm drainpipe, a high-pressure gas line and high voltage electrical lines. Snyder Lane and Copeland Creek Bridge were widened and landscaped medians were added to separate traffic on Snyder Lane.

“This area has always had heavy pedestrian and motor traffic and updating it to make it safe for both residents and visitors has long been a priority of the City,” said Art da Rosa, Deputy City Engineer and project manager.

Final site improvements will include installing flashing beacons at crosswalks to improve access to schools and walking paths along with renovating access ramps around the Spreckels Performing Arts Center.

“We greatly appreciate the cooperation and patience from our community members, especially the residents and businesses along Snyder Lane, as well as the school district, during the time of construction,” said City Engineer Mary Grace Pawson.