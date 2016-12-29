RP taking applications for academy

There is still time for Rohnert Park citizens to apply for the upcoming Citizens Academy.

The Citizen’s Public Safety Academy will give community members an up-close look at law enforcement and fire protection in Rohnert Park.

Eligible participants must live or work within the City of Rohnert Park, be a minimum of 18 years of age, and have no criminal conviction that would prohibit possession of a firearm.

Citizens meeting these criteria may apply for seats in the next available session. Applications will be reviewed for eligibility after which qualified candidates will be placed on a class roster on a first-come, first-served basis. Remaining candidates will be placed on a waiting list for the next available class. The class is scheduled Jan. 9-March 13 from 6-9 p.m. Class size is limited to 25 people.

For more information or to request an application, contact the Department of Public Safety Headquarters, located at 500 City Center Dr., in Rohnert Park between 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday or call 584-2600 or email the administrative assistant Catherine Colburn at ccolburn@rpcity.org.