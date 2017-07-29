RP street closures July 29 for Santa Rosa Ironman

The Santa Rosa IRONMAN race will come into Rohnert Park for the bicycle portion of the three leg race. Signs are up on Highway 101 both north and south bound. Rohnert Park traffic will be impacted by the closing of the Highway 101 southbound Golf Course Dr. /Wilfred Ave. off ramp. Bicyclists will access the “flyover” on/off ramp of Highway 101 Golf Course Dr. /Wilfred Ave. from Santa Rosa Ave. The 101 Southbound on/off ramp will be closed to traffic starting at 7 a.m. and lasting until 5 p.m. All southbound Rohnert Park traffic from the freeway will need to use either Todd Rd. exit or the Rohnert Park Expressway exit from Highway 101. Northbound Highway 101 off ramp and Golf Course Dr. will remain open as normal.

Traffic cones and officers will help direct the athletes to stay on course and the drivers to keep traffic flowing as much as normal. Commerce Blvd. will be closed in both directions from Golf Course Dr. to Redwood Dr. Access to and from the Chevron gas station on the corner of Golf Course Dr. and Commerce Blvd. will be accessible, with officers and barricades to help direct athletes and traffic.

Northbound Redwood Dr. will be closed from Commerce Blvd. to Dowdell Ave. Traffic will need to access the Walmart shopping center from Redwood Dr. at Commerce Blvd. or from the Dowdell Ave. rear access driveways. All traffic from the Walmart shopping center on Redwood Dr. will have to make a right turn to southbound Redwood Dr. Also Petaluma Hill Rd will be closed between Kawana Springs Rd., Santa Rosa through Snider Ln., Rohnert Park.

Rohnert Park Public Safety wants to encourage all drivers to use alternate routes and expect some delays as the athletes make their way through Sonoma County on this grueling IRONMAN race. We will do our best to keep traffic impacts to a minimum. We are working with race organizers on sign correction on the highway so our local business can remain open with little impact.

Contact: Sgt. Jerrod Marshall-584-2600

Cmd. Aaron Johnson-584-2600 (Public Information Officer)