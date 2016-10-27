RP staff to host discussion on hazard mitigation plan

Rohnert Park city staff will host a community meeting to discuss its Local Hazard Mitigation Plan on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 5:30-7 p.m., in the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library located at 6520 Lynne Conde Way.

The first part of the meeting will feature an open house with displays and information on hazard and emergency preparedness. City staff from a variety of departments including Public Works, Public Safety and Planning Division will be available to meet with residents in a relaxed setting.

The open house will be followed by a presentation on the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan in order to give residents the opportunity to share their ideas and input. City staff will also hold a question-and-answer session.

Contact Zachary Tusinger at (707) 588-2231 for more information or email planning@rpcity.org.