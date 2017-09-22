RP sees case of carjacking at knifepoint

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

A Rohnert Park man had his Jeep Cherokee taken at knifepoint a week and a half ago after refusing to let three acquaintances use his car, prompting Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jeff Justice, to remind residents that no object is worth more than your life. In the same phone interview, Justice encouraged several other smart safety tips that can help both the community and the department to maintain a safe community.

While the victim did not sustain any injuries, with the carjacking eventually ending in Santa Rosa where the suspects were found with the car and arrested, Justice emphasized that in a robbery or break-in, it is best to try not to chase after a thief, even if they have obtained your personal property.

“You always want to look at life or personal injury if someone is trying to get to you over property and everyone has to take that into consideration. So a lot of times the best thing to do is to be a good witness,” Justice explained.

In this particular incident, according to a report on Nixle by the RP Department of Public Safety, the victim had met up with the three suspects, whom he only knew by first name and offered to drive them to the Burger King on Redwood Drive where the incident took place.

“The victim said the three came back out of the restaurant and started yelling at him to let him use his car, but he told them no. He said the male suspect then pulled out a knife, told him he was going to kill him, then slashed at him with the knife but missed. The victim said he ran from the car and the three suspects got into his Jeep and drove away,” the report states.

With cases such as these, Justice advised that it would be safer to collect any or all information on the suspects so when public safety arrives, they will have a better chance at finding the suspect and the stolen property. In this instance, the Burger King was equipped with a surveillance camera and the suspects were then found by the Santa Rosa Police Department later that evening.

“The best thing to do is to provide the best description of the people and then, like I tell people if you carry a phone on you with a camera on it, then snap a photo of the person, or whatever you can give so officers who are responding have an idea of who they are looking for,” Justice said.

However, Justice also mentioned that carjacking is not common throughout Rohnert Park and that the department sees more cases of car thefts and smash and grabs than cars being stolen directly from a victim.

“As far as somebody taking somebody’s car from them by force or fear, that is not common at all,” Justice commented.

Mariah, a Rohnert Park resident formally from Fairfield who studies criminal justice said she wasn’t too surprised to hear the news, but did receive a community email about the incident.

“It’s not as surprising, but I do think it is not reported as much (the carjacking),” she said.

When asked if she would ever try to get back personal property in the instance of a robbery or jacking, Hanna, a Sonoma County resident who commutes to RP from Santa Rosa and wished to have her name remain anonymous, said she “definitely would not and would call the police.”

She too wasn’t surprised to hear about the carjacking since Santa Rosa is a bigger city, susceptible to more crime.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Crime Statistics, there were 38,000 carjackings between 1993 and 2002 and less than half of those were successful, while car thefts are usually much more common, as Justice explained.

But with this particular crime the violent carjacking stemmed from an argument that the three had.

“Based on the investigation it appears the victim and the suspects had been hanging out together and the dispute started because the suspects wanted to go to Santa Rosa to sell marijuana that was found in the Jeep, but the victim did not,” the report says.

The driver of the Jeep, 30-year-old Athena Gorell, was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail and charged with carjacking, possession of a meth pipe and outstanding arrest warrants.

According to Sonoma County Superior Court case records, Gorell had 22 arrest warrants and had previously been charged with a felony for perjury and several other misdemeanors for driving without a license and possession of a controlled substance.

The suspect who wielded the knife was identified as 36-year-old Emmanuel Corzola Meija and was also booked into Sonoma County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking.

A 16-year-old runaway from Los Angeles, who originally provided false identification, according to the police report, was also identified and booked into Juvenile Hall for carjacking and providing false ID.