RP road improvements update

Keiser Ave./Snyder Lane

There will be no work on Snyder next week. Work on Keiser Ave. will be minimal and centralized to a private property, large equipment will be used, road remains closed to through traffic.

Downtown infrastructure project

Next week utility work will continue on Enterprise Dr. from Commerce to State Farm, and on State Farm from Rohnert Park Exp. to Enterprise Dr. Hunter is now open to traffic in both directions. Lane closures and detours will be in place resulting in traffic delays. Please use an alternate route if possible.

Work hours are 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rohnert Park sidewalk and driveway improvements

This week the contractor will be working on the intersection at Camino Colegio and Manchester. They are starting on the wheelchair access ramp replacement, then will be working on the median island in that intersection for the next 2-3 weeks.

Please obey all traffic control measures, drive safely and cautiously through the construction zone.

Questions? Contact Engineering Division at 707-588-2232 or engineering@rpcity.org.