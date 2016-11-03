RP road construction update

The City of Rohnert Park has issued updates concerning road construction throughout the city.

University District development

• Brookfield Homes: Limited access to Oak View Apartments continues.

Traffic control measures remain in place between Snyder Lane and Petaluma Hill Road on Rohnert Park Expressway to accommodate construction associated with the University District Development.

Construction activities continue adjacent to the Oak View Apartments for the widening of Rohnert Park Expressway. Expect delays and make alternate arrangements if possible.

Because of the current weather patterns, the driveway along Rohnert Park Expressway into Oak View apartments will be closed until at least the week of Nov. 21. The city will keep you updated as to the actual date this access will be reopened.

Signs are posted along Rohnert Park Expressway to inform drivers that the driveway on Rohnert Park Expressway is closed and that the access will be via Medical Center Drive.

If you have questions or concerns about construction activities, call the project hotline at (707) 540-9955.