RP residents busted on drug charges

A traffic stop in Cotati resulted in the arrest of two Rohnert Park residents on multiple charges concerning illegal substances.

Taylor Benson, 25, and Jessica Heryford, 23, were booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of cocaine for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, conspiracy and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Cotati Police Lt. Bill French.

A team of law enforcement officials conducted the traffic stop, including the Cotati Police Dept., the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety and the state Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The ABC was on hand to patrol the “Cotati Crawl,” the portion of Old Redwood Highway in downtown Cotati that attracts a big crowd to the area on Thursday nights. The law enforcement officials were patrolling for intoxicated drivers and illegal drug sales.

Benson and Heryford were pulled over for an unspecified minor traffic violation at 2 a.m. on East Cotati as they drove away from the downtown area.

A police dog searched the vehicle and found packaged cocaine stashed in a portable safe under the driver’s seat.

More cocaine was found in Heryford’s purse, and law enforcement officials also found more than $1,000.

The authorities obtained a warrant to search their apartment on Camino Colegio in Rohnert Park and found three rifles, a pistol and supporting evidence of drug sales.