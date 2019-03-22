RP prepares for opening day

Sports
March 22, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Winding up for an out Rancho stumbles against Terra Linda Titans’ baseball: Learning respect for the game 15 hits fuel SSUs 11 run victory Seawolves bow out in round 1 of NCAAs Strong showing at Hornet Invitational Titans secure division win! Rancho Senior Varsity and Coach Hotaling Seawolves place first Wait, I have it! “To be a Cougar, you have to have a heart of a Warrior” Technology High Seawolves top Jacks in series final two games Credo/Technology volley ball Cardenas makes good use of errors Honoring Tech High Lady Titans 24-hours of Lemons at Sonoma Raceway Seawolves sweep over Cal State East Bay INDYCAR Showcase Honoring Tech High Lady Titans Phan, player of the year Rancho Cotate High School Tigers sweep it all! Youth tennis camp is huge success Lacrosse holds free clinic Sept. 21 Advancing to the next round Anudokem leaps for the basket Technology High Cougars lose grip in final minutes Cronin is safe Panthers trounce Cougars A collision bound to happen Not where I wanted it Warriors struggled during semi-finals Warriors and All Star Blue RC Girls’ basketball won invitational Is the ball in there? RC Cougar fan facing surgery receives outpouring of support Heading for a goal Seschin and Curry watch with interest Scott goes up for a shot Roseland beats Tech High Titans Will I do it? Parking lot rally brings families together A nice tight race Nguyen shows thanks Worden lays it up Heart break for Cougars Tam defeats Cougars Rancho graduate signs with Holy Names University Laughlin makes a diving save Senior night for the volleyball team Rancho beat Ross Valley Excitement for new football season  Cougars triumph over Vikings Cougars overcome Pumas Racing begins March 9th Move aside Man of Steel, we’ve got Ironman: Ironman triathlon returns to Sonoma County Getting it over the net Kuhlman watches the orb sail Lady Titan’s vs St. Helena Royals win bronze Cougar Ladies dominated Cougars stumble in overtime Going for a goal Misi ready for the big hit Great job Lady Titans Sandoval scores against Piner Roby goes high Wildcats beat Seawolves Hayes comes in first Titan’s vs. Anderson Valley Balint, pitcher for the U of Oregon signing autographs Ca. School for the Deaf wins 72-60 Local playing with Ducks Northern California locals round out SCCA Championship Runoffs Rancho girls beat El Molino Shots don’t win the game SSU briefs Cross country standouts Mata player of the match 8th Annual John’s march against Stomach Cancer Titans lose to Wildcats SSU Track and Field season opener Scoring the final goal Tech High started a blaze Getting better all the time Cougars fought and lost hard 39 years for championship Gryphons advance to semi-finals Rancho NBL Redwood Champions After the last game of the season Pumas defeat Cougars Credo out on the road next week Cougar win breaks 39-year dry spell Finished up with a win Tech High Seniors honored Exhibition match brings out the stars Cougars march toward playoffs Cougars finish season with a win Playing the last home game Seawolves earn team ethics and sportsmanship award Cougars' winning streak continues Tomales defeats Tech High Coyotes bring down Titans Credo stumbles in overtime Gray battles to the hoop Roseland Beats Tech High Cougars remain undefeated RCHS girls’ basketball team honored their seniors Cougars rain on Lobos’ parade First year gymnasts come in third Rancho alumnus signs with New York Red Bulls Wildcats beat Cougars Healdsburg takes the win Martinez has a powerful kick Hayman flips it up Tech High doesn’t have enough steam Lambrecht puts on pressure Alfaro makes a hit

RP prepares for opening day

  • Austin Gatton, Aiden Gatton, Jamo Rhode, Josh Milani and Jackson Rhode along with Coach Bruce Rhode getting ready for a new season

By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore
March 22, 2019

The days are getting longer and the weather’s getting warmer, and there are few things more synonymous with spring than baseball; that’s why much of Rohnert Park’s youth are preparing themselves for the Cal Ripken Opening Day. 

 According to the Cal Ripken website their opening day technically falls on Sun. March 31, but it’ll be more of a full weekend affair. A whole 23 games will take place at parks all across the city Sat., followed the next day by team photos and the yearly Cal Ripken Hit-a-Thon. It’ll be more baseball than a kid can shake a stick at--or bat, as it were. 

For many of the children, this year will be their first year playing baseball. Cal Ripken serves as the initial introduction to team sports for countless young athletes in Rohnert Park and Cotati, and for volunteers like Bruce Rhode, coach of the AA Red Sox, that’s the reason why they do it. “I keep coming back mainly for the kids, but also for myself,” Rhode said. “Coaching can be challenging, but I get a lot out of it. I have to motivate the player that has the least amount of experience as well as motivate the all-star caliber kid. Those are wonderful challenges that I embrace. I enjoy coaching. Period.”

And the AA Red Sox have already hit the ground running. They’ve been practicing, like many of the other Cal Ripken teams, since the early days of Feb. and are eager to put their skills to the test. Last Sat., March 16, they went up against the AA Blue Jays and squeaked out a 14-10 victory in the team’s first and only game of the season. 

Yet winning isn’t really the point when it comes to youth baseball. No, the point, as Rhodes put it, is to teach the kids the twin values of cooperation and perseverance. 

“Youth sports is a great learning opportunity for these kids to develop life skills. They get to learn how to learn how to overcome adversity, teamwork, commitment--how to work with others for a common goal. They learn how to win and how to lose,” Rhode said.  

Overcoming adversity is a lesson with which some are intimately familiar.

People like Monique Walker, parent of AA Red Sox player Jacob Walker, who lost their house to the Tubbs Fire and are in the process of rebuilding. They’ve moved, temporarily, to Rohnert Park while the contractors and insurance companies wrestle over the rebuilding process. It hasn’t been easy. Cal Ripken has served as an introduction of sorts for the Walkers to the twin communities of Rohnert Park and Cotati. 

And, according to Monique, despite this being Jacob’s first year with Cal Ripken, he’s taken to baseball remarkably fast. 

“The coach has been giving [Jacob] homework so he’ll go into the kitchen and he’ll get a towel and start doing these movements like he’s hitting it with a bat. I ask him what he’s doing, and he says, ‘I’m working on my homework’,” Monique said. “I just wish he’d work on his real homework that quickly.”