May 11, 2018
RP partners with Rotary Clubs to clean up creeks

  • Amy Ahanotu, Rotarian Irene Hilsendager, Jake Mackenzie, Rotarian Gina Belforte, Joe Callinan, Rotarians Darren Patterson, Bob Stewart, Mike Pastryk and Rohnert Park Mayor Pam Stafford. Kneeling in front is Nick Bennett, a RP City employee. The occasion was the Rotarians received a Certificate of Recognition for creek cleanup.

By: Irene Hilsendager
May 4, 2018

During the April 24 Rohnert Park City Council meeting Rotarians accepted a Certificate of Recognition from Mayor Pam Stafford and the rest of the council members. The council members were very appreciative of the Rotary’s effort to partner with the city and help clean up portions of two very dirty creeks on World Water Day. 

Two truck-loads of rubbish were piled high with tree branches, grocery carts, nerf toys, fishing poles and many needles. 

Nick Bennett, a RP city employee, along with Rotarian Mike Pastryk spearheaded the project.  The city provided gloves, drinking water and garbage bags while also hauling off the filled bags. The debris was weighed totaling about 45,000 pounds. 

World Water Day is an annual observation usually held around March 22 to highlight the importance of fresh water. World Water Day was celebrated around the world with about seven different countries all cleaning waterways and observing the same day. 

The first World Water Day, designated by the United Nations, was commemorated in 1993. The universal focus is to be able to get to and use clean water, sanitation and hygiene. When we neglect our ecosystems, we will make it harder to provide everyone with the water that we need to survive and thrive.

The Hinebaugh and Copeland Creeks now flow with clean clear water through the help of volunteers, school age students, adults and interact clubs who earned service hours by doing this. During the Saturday of beautifying the creeks, Rotarian Mike Pastryk, Pamela Pastryk, Arianne Eskew, Salvador Vicente and several hundred neighbors to the south were successfully cleaning streams and water ways near Guadalajara.

After the acceptance of the award, the Rotarians and Nick Bennett began discussions for the next steps for future clean-up projects and possibly turn certain areas of the creeks into a park like setting. Once you see and realize the real beauty of the creeks, you will understand that maybe with time, litter may be the only thing distracting.