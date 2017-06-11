RP opens market with fresh food

By: Grant Wetmore

Food, music, and fresh produce were all available at Rohnert Park’s Friday Night Market on June 2. The market opened for its seventh summer last week.

“It brings neighbors together in an atmosphere safe for kids”, said Friday Night Market founder and music director Cathy Slack. “I love when I see people say ‘hey’ to each other. It’s neighbor meeting neighbor.” Around 2008, Slack approached Pam Stafford with an idea for an open market. They both went to the city and pitched the concept and were sure it would be received quite well by the residents of Rohnert Park. Everyone was in agreement and L. Tatman was hired to coordinate all vendors and booths.

According to Slack, all booths at the Friday Night Market are locally operated.

One of the vendors, Fernando Calderon, has been at the market for six years. He runs a vegetable stand called The Patch. Calderon provides friendly service to all his customers by answering questions, giving cooking tips, and throwing in an extra vegetable for them to try.

“It’s been changing”, said Calderon about the market. “When I first came here there was a lot of people. I think this place needs more advertising.”

The Friday Night Market will be open weekly throughout the summer. This year’s last market will be held on Aug. 25.