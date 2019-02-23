News
February 23, 2019
RP officers spent Sat. car chasing

February 22, 2019

On Sat., Feb. 16 a RP Public Safety officer went to do his community policing effort at the Union 76 station on Redwood Dr. A silver Volvo with no license plates caught the officer’s eye, but within minutes the plate was changed to an out of state plate. When the officer made contact with a male, the driver of the car left very suddenly and left the other occupants behind; they claimed they didn’t know the driver. Officers began checking the area for the car and it was found a few minutes later at a Chevron station on Commerce Blvd.  

Again when trying to contact the driver, the car sped off going north bound on Redwood Dr. and onto Millbrae Ave. reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Within a few minutes the Volvo attempted to turn north on Arlington Ave. but missed the turn and sailed through a fence into a field, hitting a berm which sent the car airborne. The car then flew into a large enclosed trailer that was parked in front of a residence. There was such force that the car caused the trailer to crash into the residence. The Volvo came to a stop inside the trailer up off the ground.

The driver, 40-year-old George Lawton from Cloverdale had to be extricated from the vehicle but suffered only minor injuries. Lawton was transported by an ambulance to the hospital for medical evaluations. Lawton showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance and alcohol.

After being medically cleared, he again began fighting with the officers in the hospital parking lot, placed in restraints and booked into Sonoma County jail for resisting and delaying an officer and then felony evading an officer and driving under the influence.

Submitted by the RPPS office.