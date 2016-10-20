RP officers arrest Arizona man for DUI

The Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety on Oct. 12 arrested an Arizona man for driving with a blood-alcohol content that was nearly five times the legal limit.

At approximately 6:40 a.m. on Oct. 12, two RPDPS officers were parked in the Raley’s Towne Center parking lot when they spotted a suspicious vehicle driving through the parking. The vehicle drove within 30 feet of their vehicles and stopped with the engine running. The officers were legally parked in the parking stalls, not an area designated to navigate the parking lot.

One of the officers directed the driver of the vehicle to drive around them. The driver pulled the vehicle forward a few feet and stopped again.

Suspecting something was wrong, the officers contacted the driver of the vehicle, and identified him as 42-year-old Christopher West, of Vail, Arizona. Upon contact with West, the officers could smell the odor of an intoxicating beverage emanating from the vehicle. West submitted to a Field Sobriety Test at the scene.

Upon completion of the DUI investigation, West was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content in excess of .08 percent.

The on-scene breathe analysis indicated West’s blood alcohol content was .37 percent or higher. West was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.