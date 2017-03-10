RP man reported missing

Fernando Ruben-Minon hasn’t been heard from since February 12

The Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety is asking for help in locating a man who has been missing since Feb. 12

Fernando Ruben-Minon, 34 of Rohnert Park, borrowed his mother’s car, a silver 2016 Kia Soul on Feb. 9. He said he was going to see a friend but did not return. He instead sent her a text saying he’d come back on Feb. 16.

His mother filed a missing person report with the RPDPS on Feb. 16 after she still had not heard from Ruben-Minon, whom she said is a high-functioning developmentally disabled adult. She said he has health concerns and did not take his medication with him.

RPDPS detectives learned he had traveled to Clearlake and stayed with people he knew. He left on Feb. 12 and the last phone call was from a pizza restaurant in Clear Lake that same day.

Ruben-Minon has been described as very social with people and is known to frequent coffee shops.

Anyone with information on Ruben-Minon or the Kia Soul, which has a license plate number of 7VHS422, is asked to contact RPDPS at (707) 584-2630 or rpdpsinvestigations@rpcity.org.