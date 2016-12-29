RP man killed in Christmas Eve crash

A 21-year-old Rohnert Park man was killed in a crash near Sonoma State University on Christmas Eve.

The California Highway Patrol identified Andrew Thomas Vota Ochoa as the man killed. According to a CHP report, Ochoa was driving a 2005 Honda motorcycle northbound on Petaluma Hill Road north of Rohnert Park Expressway around 10 p.m. Saturday when the collision occurred.

Ochoa appears to have been speeding when he struck a Ford F-350 pickup truck that was turning left onto Petaluma Hill Road from a private driveway, CHP officials said.

Ochoa suffered major trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The driver of the pickup truck was interviewed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

The collision remains under investigation by the CHP.

Ochoa was born in San Francisco and grew up in Petaluma and Rohnert Park, graduating from Casa Grande High School. He had recently passed the test to become a certified plumber, according to his mother.