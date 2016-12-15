RP man dies in solo crash

A 75-year-old Rohnert Park man died from injuries suffered in a solo car crash in Rohnert Park on Monday afternoon.

Diab Hammoudeh was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of Rohnert Park Expressway. Witnesses told investigators that Hammoudeh was traveling with the flow of traffic when his vehicle began to veer to the left. The Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety also said witnesses reported that Hammoudeh did not appear to be applying his breaks prior to his 2000 Toyota Sienna van leaving the roadway and hitting a tree in the median. Hammoudeh’s vehicle spun around before finally coming to a stop in the turn lane.

After fire crews and paramedics were able to

access and assess Hammoudeh, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Due to the nature of the collision, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) took over the investigation.

Investigators are unaware if Hammoudeh suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision. The Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) will work with the Sonoma County Corners Office to answer some of the pre-collision questions. According to RPDPS Director Brian Masterson, the family did not want an autopsy performed on Hammoudeh.

The family was notified of Hammoudeh’s death by Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers.

The RPDPS began receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls of a vehicle accident in the area of Rohnert Park Expressway and Country Club Drive. The first unit arrived on scene within two minutes of the call. The crash forced closure of Rohnert Park Expressway for several hours on Monday.