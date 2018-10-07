RP man arrested with a knife

On Sept. 27, at 3:22 a.m., Rohnert Park Public Safety received a 9-1-1 call from a 25 -year -old woman who reported she had been held captive in an apartment on Joanne Ct. in Rohnert Park by an acquaintance who attempted to sexually assault her. The victim stated she had fled the apartment and went to a neighboring apartment where she used that resident’s phone to call 9-1-1. When Rohnert Park Officers arrived, the victim told them she had gone to the apartment of 25- year- old Sergio Heredia-Trujillo at around 10 p.m. to get some school books back she had loaned him. She said while she was in the apartment talking with him, he would not let her leave, made her take off her shirt, attempted to rape her, threatened her with a knife, and took her cell phone. The victim said at one point Heredia-Trujillo pulled her pants down and ripped her underwear off her, but she was able to pull her pants back up. The victim said she was finally able to escape, and she ran from the apartment and was able to call 9-1-1.

The victim took the officers to show them which apartment Heredia-Trujillo lived in, and at the same time there was another call of a male on Joanne Ct. who had smashed out the window of a parked car with a description given of the male. As the victim was pointing out the apartment to the officers they saw Heredia-Trujillo walking towards the apartment and he matched the description of the reported male who had vandalized the vehicle. They stopped Heredia-Trujillo and took him into custody. The victim’s ripped underwear and cell phone were found in Heredia-Trujillo’s pockets. Six cars were located in the area that had smashed windows, and pieces of broken glass were also found in Heredia-Trujillo’s pockets. Heredia-Trujillo displayed signs of alcohol intoxication when he was located.

Rohnert Park detectives were contacted and came to conduct interviews and obtain a search warrant for Heredia-Trujillo’s apartment. The victim told detectives that when Heredia-Trujillo threatened her with the knife, he told her to get back into the bedroom after they had been in the living room area and told her to stay quiet, or he would kill her. She also said Heredia-Trujillo had choked her and bit her neck as he was holding her on the bed, but he never completed the sexual assault. She said he did however touch areas of her body over her clothing. The victim told detectives she and Heredia-Trujillo had no prior relationship and he was just an acquaintance. She said that when she was finally able to get out of the apartment she ran and knocked on some doors for help but no one came to the door. She said she eventually made her way to her car, and Heredia-Trujillo was waiting at it. She said she ran from him again and got away.

Detectives served a search warrant on Heredia-Trujillo’s apartment and located the knife described by the victim where she said she last saw it on a shelf near the door in his bedroom. They also located the victim’s shirt on the bedroom floor, and the torn away piece of her underwear in the bedroom garbage. Heredia-Trujillo was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of Assault with Intent to Commit Rape, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, False Imprisonment, Kidnapping, and Sexual Battery where he is being held on $50,000 bail. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Rohnert Park Detectives at (707)584-2630 rpdpsinvestigations@rpcity.org.