RP man arrested on drug possession charges

Albert Basso has history of multiple convictions for drug charges

A Rohnert Park man with a history of convictions on drug charges was arrested on Monday evening, March 20.

Albert Basso, 56, was detained in the area of Commerce Boulevard and Rohnert Park Expressway after being caught with approximately two ounces of methamphetamine in his car. A search warrant was served at his Rohnert Park apartment in the 800 block of Carlita Circle, where detectives from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office seized around 1.25 pounds of meth that was contained in numerous packages and more than $3,600 in cash.

Basso was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa for possessing and transporting methamphetamine for purposes of sales. He was released after posting a $40,000 bail bond.

His history of multiple convictions goes back to 1979.