RP man arrested for groping 14-year-old girl

Suspect booked into Sonoma County Jail

A Rohnert Park man was arrested and jailed on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a 14-year-old girl.

The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday in the 5000 block of Dowdell Avenue. According to the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety, the man, 50-year-old Michael Earl Davis had inappropriately touched the victim more than once.

The victim told officers that earlier in the day, she was talking garbage out to a nearby dumpster when Davis, who was outside smoking a cigarette, offered to walk with her to the dumpster. As they were heading toward the dumpster, the victim said Davis had touched her buttocks. He claimed it was an accident and then put his arm around her waist and pulled her close to him. The victim pulled away, but Davis pulled her close again. According to the report, he then commented on her pants being thin and began snapping the elastic on her waist. Davis then began tickling the victim’s bellybutton area, asking if she were ticklish. After she pulled away again, Davis remarked about how soft her jacket was.

Davis and the victim walked back to their apartments, and Davis asked for a hug. The victim told officers she reluctantly hugged him. David, according to the report, used both hands to hug the victim, touching her lower back and buttocks as he did so. The victim, upon returning to her apartment, told her parents what happened.

Officers arrested Davis at his apartment, and he was booked into Sonoma County Jail.