RP man arrested for felony sexual assault of wife

A Rohnert Park man was arrested and jailed for sexual assault on his estranged wife on Monday, Dec. 5.

The female victim came to the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety at noon on Monday to report that her husband, 45-year-old Rigoberto Garcia-Vallarta, had sexually assaulted her at 4 a.m. While questioning the victim, detectives learned her husband, Garcia-Vallarta, was possibly in his vehicle at their apartment on Commerce Boulevard, armed with a rifle and was threatening to take his own life.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex in the 6930 block of Commerce Boulevard and found the vehicle in question parked in a carport. Officers kept their distance and made attempts to call Garcia-Vallarta to get him to surrender. While officers were waiting for Garcia-Vallarta to surrender, a white sedan pulled in front of the apartment, and Garcia-Vallarta walked from a breezeway to the sedan, where he spoke to a man in the car. Upon spotting officers, Garcia-Vallarta ran into his apartment. There were two other people inside the apartment, and it was unknown if there were more weapons inside.

Officers immediately closed in on the apartment and set up a perimeter while trying to contact Garcia-Vallarta via cell phone. As officers were trying to contact Garcia-Vallarta, they located an unloaded rifle on the floor of his vehicle. Officers were able to contact the people inside the apartment via a cell phone and got them to exit. Garcia-Vallarta, however, remained inside.

Multiple calls into the apartment by officers using a public address system, cell phone and landline netted negative results.

After a 1 hour, 15-minute standoff, Garcia-Vallarta surrendered by coming out of the apartment, unarmed as directed. He was taken into custody without incident. No other weapons were located.

After being interviewed by RPDPS detectives, Garcia-Vallarta was booked into Sonoma County Jail on felony sodomy charges.