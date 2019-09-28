RP improvement updates

There will be no work on Snyder this week. Work on Keiser Ave will be minimal and centralized to a private property, large equipment will be used, road remains closed to through traffic.

Downtown infrastructure project

This week work will be taking place on Enterprise Dr. from Commerce to State Farm. Work will also be taking place on State Farm from Rohnert Park Expressway to Enterprise Dr. Work hours are 7 a.m.–6 p.m.

The bus stops for routes 10, 12 and 14 located on State Farm Dr. and Enterprise Dr. will be temporarily closed. Signs have been posted at these bus stops directing passengers to use the bus stop located on Hunter Dr.

The bus stop on Enterprise Dr. will be temporarily closed beginning Mon., Sept. 16 for approximately two to three weeks. The bus stops on State Farm Dr. will temporarily closed beginning Thurs. Sept. 19 for approximately one month.

Please obey all traffic control measures, drive safely and cautiously through the construction zone. Please share this notice with others. They can receive updates by sending their email address to: rpconstruction@datainstincts.com.

Questions? Contact Engineering Division at 707-588-2232 or engineering@rpcity.org.