RP hosts pair of political forums

There are a couple of political events over the next couple of weeks in Rohnert Park.

The first is the League of Women Voters of Sonoma County discussing the pros and cons of the state ballot initiatives on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Hall, located at 130 Avram Ave.

The community is welcome to attend this event, as it will provide an opportunity to learn what the initiatives will do if passed, who supports and who opposes them. Learn what the legislative analysts say and where more information is available.

The League of Women Voters does not support or oppose any candidates or political parties. For more information on this event, call Chele Gummer at (707) 292-0535.

The second event is a candidate’s forum for those running for the Board of Trustees on the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District.

It is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 6-8 p.m., at the Cross and Crown Lutheran Church, 5475 Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park.

The four running for the available seats – incumbent Jennifer Wiltermood, Timothy Nonn, Susan Adams and Chrissa Gillies – all have been invited to attend. The Community Voice’s Dave Williams will serve as moderator.