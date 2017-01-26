RP holds early talks on STRs

Council explores ways to deal with growing market’s impact on city landscape

The short-term rentals (STR) market for years has thrived in Sonoma County, particularly in more rural areas or locales close to tourist attractions, such as the Russian River, vineyards and wineries.

Rohnert Park also is starting to see an increase in STRs. And because Rohnert Park is a college town with a high demand for long-term housing, the city council had a lively discussion on what steps or regulations it should enact to deal with STRs.

City staff – including City Manager Darrin Jenkins, Planning Manager Jeff Beiswenger and Planner Zach Tusinger – presented the council with a few options during the last meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

No action was taken on regulations, as Jenkins told the council this is likely to be a process of at least four meetings. Some of the staff recommendations included: differentiating between whole house rentals and single-room rentals; prohibiting whole house rentals in order to maintain neighborhood character; allowing STRs in all residential zoning districts; limiting rentals to a single room or accessory dwelling unit; limiting the number of consecutive nights a STR can be rented; and requiring a business license and payment of a TOT (transient occupancy tax).

Rohnert Park, according to a city staff report, had only nine STR listings on AirBnB in May of 2015 but as of September of last year, that number had increased to 22 within city limits, representing a growth of more than 100 percent in less than 18 months. Of those listings, 18 were for private rooms and four were for the entire home. The average advertised nightly rates for the private rooms and entire homes were $71 and $157, respectively.

STRs can provide the owner of the home with significant additional income but opponents say they provide incentives for owners to remove available properties from the long-term housing market and contributes to the housing shortage and increase in housing costs.

Councilwoman Gina Belforte, in particular, expanded on the housing shortage issue. Recently, several residents of the Citadel Apartments received eviction notices from the owner, who plans to convert those apartments into luxury units which the residents cannot afford. Her concern was that owners would purchase properties, drive up prices and drive out residents.

“It’s a question of not just short term rentals, but what do we want RP to look like? I think of RP as family friendly city and the biggest asset we have is our community,” Belforte said. “When it comes to preserving neighborhood character, I would like to do that. We’re seeing more and more people evicted with no place to go. There are hardly any vacancies and SSU is adding more students. We see people from SF coming up here. Our inventory is getting slimmer. Where do people go who are getting kicked out? If rents keep going up, you’re losing a segment of the population you’ll need to work here.”

One suggestion, on which the council all agreed, was to require those who rent out an STR must live in the unit as well.

Another issue that arose, of which all the councilmembers were in favor, was that of notifying residents in a neighborhood that a home is being used for STRs.

“Would I want that (STR) next to my house? The answer is no,” Councilman Joe Callinan said. The one-bedroom rentals, I have no problem with that. But the owner of the home has to live in that house.”

STRs are less expensive than most hotel rooms and have grown significantly over the last 10 years, as online platforms have proliferated that allow the easy listing and booking for both owners and potential occupants. The most popular is AirBnB, which currently boasts 2 million separate listings worldwide.

As the number of STRs has increased, so has the cost for hotel rooms in Sonoma County. Hotel rooms in the county have grown in price by 47 percent since August 2010. The average nightly rate for a hotel in Sonoma County has increased from $121 per night in August 2010 to $179 per night in August 2016. The higher cost of hotel rooms has increased the incentive for property owners to list rooms, second units, or even their entire homes as STRs.Various public safety issues are also cited by those opposed to STRs, including the impact on parking and traffic in neighborhoods. Neighbors are often concerned about potential noise impacts, and the way the absence of traditional neighbors changes the character of their neighborhoods. Hotels and Bed & Breakfast owners may take issue with the fact that STRs don’t have to adhere to the same overhead costs such as TOT or safety regulations.

Questions also arose as to how the city, should it impose a TOT on those who rent STRs. Who would be responsible for checking the advertising on STRs in Rohnert Park? Who would be responsible for chasing those particular dollars?

Those questions and more will be answered as more meetings and discussions take place. Before this issue comes back to the council, it likely will go before the Rohnert Park planning commission.