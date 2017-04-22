RP girl accosted while walking to school

An 11-year-old girl was walking to school on Camino Colegio Dr. in Rohnert Park around 7 a.m. April 18. She reported that she was accosted by a man in a white SUV while walking. The girl said she saw the vehicle when walking north on Camino Colegio Dr. near Casa Way.

She continued walking towards Southwest Blvd. and while crossing Circle Dr. she went back onto the sidewalk. She noticed the SUV made a left hand turn and pulled next to her. She looked and said the man blew a kiss at her and showed her a photo of a nude woman on his phone. The girl proceeded to hide behind a parked car and called her mom as the man drove off. The mother reported the incident to the police who contacted the girl and drove her the rest of the way to school. The victim said the man did not say anything to her during the incident and did not attempt to get her into the vehicle.

The suspect was described as a white male in his late 30s or early 40s, bald on top with dirty blonde hair on the sides of his head and was wearing a light grey shirt. The vehicle was described as possibly being an early 2000 white Toyota 4-runner with a bike rack on top.

If anyone had information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact the Rohnert Park Public Safety Investigations Unit at 707-584-2630 or rpdpsinvestigations@rpcity.org, You may also leave an anonymous tip at 707-584-COPS or crimetips@rpcity.org. If anyone sees the suspect or someone who matches the description of the suspect, contact the local Law Enforcement agency and report it.