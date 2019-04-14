RP driver identified- seriously injured after hitting tree UPDATE:

On Sat., April 6, at 12:40 a.m. the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety received multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle that flipped over onto its roof on Camino Colegio Drive at Magnolia Ave in Rohnert Park. The callers reported there was at least one injured occupant in the vehicle. When the first Rohnert Park officer arrived he saw a Subaru wagon on its roof and a single male occupant partially ejected out of the front passenger window. The driver had a significant head injury and he was unconscious but alive. He was determined to be a 22-year-old male from Rohnert Park. being. Rancho Adobe and Sonoma County Fire District personnel were requested to assist with making the vehicle safe and removing the driver. The driver was removed from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, and the extent of his injuries is still being determined.

Based on the initial investigation and witness statements, it appeared the driver was driving south on Camino Colegio Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car and went up onto the center island striking a tree with the front driver’s side of the car. The impact with the tree caused the Subaru to flip onto its roof and come to rest in the northbound lanes. It did not appear the driver was wearing his seatbelt, and he was thrown into the passenger side window. There were signs that the driver was possibly under the influence at the time of the collision, and an investigation is currently being conducted to determine if he was. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707)584-2600.

The driver involved in the suspected DUI collision has been identified as Jackson Betheil, a 22-year-old Rohnert Park resident.

Officers suspected impairment in this collision and subsequently were able to get a search warrant for Betheils blood. Although the results were unavailable pending analysis, initial investigation into this collision suggests he had consumed alcohol prior to the collision.

Betheil is still being treated at Santa Rosa Memorial hospital for undisclosed injuries per the emergency room staff. The members of the department are thankful he has started the recovery process in this potentially lethal crash.

We would like to remind all of our community members to please designate a sober driver or ride share. Regardless of how you get there, if you are in a vehicle, ALWAYS wear your seatbelt!

It did not appear the driver was wearing his seatbelt, and he was thrown into the passenger side window. There were signs that the driver was possibly under the influence at the time of the collision, and an investigation is currently being conducted to determine if he was. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Rohnert Park Police Department.