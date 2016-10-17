RP council throws support to Measure Y

By: Dave Williams

Rohnert Park’s City Council became the first public entity in Sonoma County to support Measure Y.

The short-handed council unanimously voted to support the 1/8 of a percent local tax measure on this November’s ballot that is intended to raise approximately $12 million over 10 years for the Sonoma County Library.

The vote officially was recorded as 3-0-2, with Councilman Joe Callinan and Councilwoman Pam Stafford absent. Library Commissioner Barbara Mackenzie said each councilmember had individually endorsed Measure Y.

Sonoma County Library services are funded almost entirely through its share of property taxes using a formula that was set in 1978 with the implementation of Proposition 13. While the Sonoma County Library Commission approved a balanced Fiscal Year 2016-2017 annual budget, without additional funds, library expenses are projected to exceed revenues in two years.

“We have nothing to do with county budget,” Mackenzie said. “We don’t get any money from the county. Library employees are not county employees.”

The library systems’ financial constraints are due to a variety of factors, including a small portion of property taxes, loss of state funding during the recession that will not be reinstated, significant unfunded liabilities, as well as increases in the cost of books, materials and other library services.

The library, according to a city staff report, needs a dependable, sustainable, and locally controlled revenue source to meet the community’s library service needs. Additional funds would allow the library to restore hours and access (cut by 25 percent since 2011), keep qualified librarians, expand senior and disabled services, improve access to books and materials, improve technology and support children’s educational programs.

The Sonoma County Board of Library Commissioners on July 18 voted to place Measure Y on the Nov. 8 ballot for voter consideration. If approved, Measure Y will provide locally controlled funds for local libraries. Here’s an example to put the impact of the tax in perspective: for a purchase of $1,000 in the county, $1.25 of that would go to the library. Passage of Measure Y is expected to result in the library being open longer and on more days.

“Nothing goes to county or to State of California,” Mackenzie said. “This would bring our per capita funding to 56 dollars. Even with that increase we’d still be behind Napa and San Francisco. The money will largely be spent on accessibility. More than 800 people a day walk through the doors. The library is a lively aspect to our community.