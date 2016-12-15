RP council celebrates successful 2016 and picks new/old mayor

By: Dave Williams

It was more an evening of reflection and celebration for the Rohnert Park City Council rather than a regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, as the council went through the formality of swearing in Jake Mackenzie, Gina Belforte and Joseph Callinan.

Because there was no opposition in the election last month, the city voted to cancel the council election. But it was still required by law to swear in all three. The council also underwent some reshuffling as Mackenzie will take over as mayor for the fifth time, while Councilwoman Pam Stafford was installed as vice-mayor.

past year was the primary theme. Those in attendance were shown a video of some of the city’s big events and completed projects, including Founders Day, the repaving of Rohnert Park Expressway and the completion of road construction on the southern portion of Snyder Lane.

This marked the second time there was no opposition for any of the incumbents.

“I look at it two ways,” said Callinan, who has been on the council since 2008. “Either people don’t give a crud anymore or they think we’re doing a good job. I like to think we’re doing a good job.”

Mayor Mackenzie said housing is one of the first things he wants the council to focus on when it convenes again on Jan. 10, 2017.

“We need to reexamine the state of housing in the City of Rohnert Park,” Mackenzie said. “I don’t say we need to have rent control or a certain percent of this or that. But we need to be sure we examine all the tools we have, whether regulatory or voluntary. We’re in relatively good shape compared to other parts of Bay Area. When we get down to business in January and the tasks that face us, this is one I want us to grasp.”

Stafford, a councilwoman since 2006, believes one reason the council has been effective is the working relationship between the members.

“This is one of the most cooperative councils I think in Sonoma County,” she said. “We work really well together. And we’re very respectful of each other, even when we don’t agree. It shows with the work that comes out of here and what happens in the city.”

Callinan touted the financial recovery of Rohnert Park since the 2008 recession and was very optimistic about 2017.

“We are starting to put money back into city roads and buildings and we’re putting a new roof on community center,” Callinan said. “We’re opening the bathrooms in all the parks…the list goes on and on.”

Amy Ahanotu, the newest councilmember who was elected in 2010, said continuing to make the right decisions that have a positive impact on Rohnert Park remains his top priority.

“Our job is to make life better for residents…that’s the prism through which I look at,” Ahanotu said. “I hope the citizens that elected us know we are working hard on their behalf to make sure they have good life in the City of Rohnert Park.”

Belforte’s vision for the new year is making sure citizens of Rohnert Park get more bang for their tax bucks.

She said, “When you get your check and look at it and say, ‘Wow if they didn’t take out taxes think about how much money I’d make.’ Our responsibility is that our neighbors get a value for the taxes they pay. That’s what our job is…keeping up the roads, making sure we’re spending wisely. We’ve done that and continue to do it. We should never take our eyes off that.”