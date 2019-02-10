RP celebrates “I Heart RP” Feb. 10

Now in its second year, the free family-friendly “I Heart RP” will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Ln.

Along with local vendors, food, entertainment and games will be featured. As part of the event, enjoy “A Taste of Rohnert Park,” which will offer bite-size samples from favorite local restaurants.

Children in grades 1-8 may participate in the “Rohnert Park’s Got Talent,” show. The grand prize winner in each category will receive a free week of summer camp in one of the participating programs. Registration forms for the talent show are available at the community Service offices or www.rpcity.org or for more information, call 707-588-3456.