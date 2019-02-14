RP and Sunday festivities

By: Irene Hilsendager

The sun would shine at times and the cold wind blew quite briskly when the I Heart Rohnert Park festivities started Sun. around 2 p.m.

Thirteen vendors set up shop and five restaurants began to give away free samples. Rohnert Park residents began drifting through the community center to taste and see what the city was doing for the them this year.

The 2018 started out as a series of Sun. fun at the center’s courtyard and this year the city decided to move inside since the weather was very fickle. The city invited all organizations and businesses so it could be showcased as to what the vendors had to offer. The city said they needed some good wholesome fun for the citizens of Rohnert Park.

More youngsters were in attendance this year. Many activities were planned for the children. There was bracelet making, face paintings, rope pulling and enjoying free popcorn.

A talent show made up of young people entertained the crowd of about 400 people trickling in and out of the community center. City dignitaries roamed among the many youngsters enjoying themselves with a donut walk that resulted in a Krispy Kreme donut. It was based on a cake walk and when a special number was called the recipient was rewarded a donut.

The Rohnert Park Public Safety Department had the younger crowd putting on fire gear and showing them many safety displays.

A white board was set up to let residents write exactly what they thought of Rohnert Park and what was needed beside the new upcoming downtown. Many said better roads, too much traffic and cutting down the trees at the old State Farm campus.

Don Schwartz, the assistant city manager said, “Rohnert Park is all about good family fun and we hope to continue it next year.”